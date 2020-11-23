PREVIOUS
News

Lara Croft is coming back to mobile with Tomb Raider Reloaded

The game seems set to be a far more cartoony take on the series

Nov 23, 2020

8:06 PM EST

0 comments

Lara Croft Reloaded

It’s been some time since there’s been a new Lara Croft mobile title, despite Square Enix Montreal’s Laura Croft Go being extremely well-received. In fact, the last time Lara appeared in a video game was 2018’s Shadow of The Tomb Raider, developed by Eidos-Montreal.

Now, Square Enix has released a short teaser for Tomb Raider Reloaded, an upcoming mobile entry in the iconic franchise developed by Emerald City Games. The game looks far cuter than other entries in the franchise, with Lara adopting a cartoony art style.

Emerald City Games is most well known for developing mobile title G.I. Joe: War on Cobra.

Little is known about the Tomb Raider Reloaded so far, but Square Enix describes it as a “free-to-play action arcade game.” Hopefully, the game won’t be full of intrusive microtransactions.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is set to release in 2021.

Related Articles

News

Nov 20, 2020

3:06 PM EST

Sony releases fix for PlayStation 5 download queue bug

News

Nov 20, 2020

5:01 PM EST

Dell’s Black Friday deals include Aurora R10 gaming PC, Alienware 27-inch Monitor and more

News

Nov 20, 2020

2:01 PM EST

Xbox Series X controller support is coming to Apple’s iPhone and iPad

News

Mar 27, 2020

6:08 PM EDT

Square Enix Montreal’s Lara Croft Go is now free until April 2

Comments