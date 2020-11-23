Lara Croft is coming back to mobile with Tomb Raider Reloaded

It’s been some time since there’s been a new Lara Croft mobile title, despite Square Enix Montreal’s Laura Croft Go being extremely well-received. In fact, the last time Lara appeared in a video game was 2018’s Shadow of The Tomb Raider, developed by Eidos-Montreal.
Now, Square Enix has released a short teaser for Tomb Raider Reloaded, an upcoming mobile entry in the iconic franchise developed by Emerald City Games. The game looks far cuter than other entries in the franchise, with Lara adopting a cartoony art style.
Emerald City Games is most well known for developing mobile title G.I. Joe: War on Cobra.
Little is known about the Tomb Raider Reloaded so far, but Square Enix describes it as a “free-to-play action arcade game.” Hopefully, the game won’t be full of intrusive microtransactions.
Tomb Raider Reloaded is set to release in 2021.
Comments