Google Assistant comes to Samsung smart TVs

Samsung is bringing Google Assistant to some of its smart TVs that already support Alexa and Bixby.
This means you can view images from your Google Photos, search Google and more from your Samsung TV.
You can also control smart devices like smart lights and plugs from your TV with voice controls.
Unfortunately, Google Assistant is only coming to the company’s 2020 4K and 8K TVs. Samsung says that TVs that support the functionality will get Google Assistant integration without an update.
The feature is rolling out now in the U.K., France and Italy, but Samsung says it’s coming to 12 more countries by the end of the year.
Source: Samsung
