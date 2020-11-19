Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada

Google’s excellent Pixel 4a 5G is now available in Canada. The phone is a compromise between the company’s ‘flagship’ Pixel 5 and budget-friendly Pixel 4a, but leans more towards the Pixel 5 in terms of features.
Those interested in purchasing the 4a 5G outright should head to the Google Store, where you can buy it for $679 in Canada. Currently, the website lists an estimated delivery of November 23rd or 24th. If you’re looking to pick up the Pixel 4a 5G on a plan, read on for the availability at Canadian carriers (although you might get a better deal on the Pixel 5 right now, but more on that below).
The Pixel 4a 5G comes with three months free Google One and three-month free trials for other Google subscriptions like YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro or Play Pass. Some Canadian carriers note on their websites that customers get these features, but they’re included with the phone regardless of where you buy it from.
When I reviewed the Pixel 4a 5G earlier this year, I felt it was the best balance between cost and features set, with less important items like a 90Hz refresh rate screen, wireless charging and other features being the main benefits of going for the Pixel 5. For most people, I think the 4a 5G will be the better value option.
That said, some Black Friday deals have turned that value proposition on its head. Several carriers are currently offering the Pixel 5 for $0 upfront and $480 in device financing payments over two years. In most cases, that makes the Pixel 5 cheaper than the Pixel 4a 5G, and that doesn’t even get into other offers like gift cards, bonus gifts and bill credits that multiple carriers are offering at the same time.
If you’re thinking about getting the 4a 5G from a carrier, I would highly recommend going for the Pixel 5 instead while these deals are on. Once these deals end, the 4a 5G should go back to being cheaper than the Pixel 5, making it a solid option once again.
Bell
Bell offers the Pixel 4a 5G for $0 down and $28.29 per month device financing over 24 months. That means you’ll pay $678.96 total for the 4a 5G over two years with the carrier. Bell lists this as a $121.04 savings over the $800 outright price, but it’s worth remembering that the phone’s actual outright cost from Google is $679, not $800.
Rogers
Rogers also offers the Pixel 4a 5G for $0 down and $28.29 per month device financing over 24 months.
Telus
Telus customers can get the Pixel 4a 5G for either $0 upfront and $29.38 device financing for 24 months ($705.12 over two years) or pay $225 upfront and $20 per month device financing ($480 over two years, plus $225 is $705 total).
Virgin Mobile
Virgin Mobile also offers the Pixel 4a 5G for $0 upfront and $28.29 per month device financing ($678.96 over two years).
Fido
At Fido, the Pixel 4a 5G is available for $0 upfront and $28.29 per month device financing ($678.96 over two years).
Koodo
Koodo’s Tab system allows for a few more options when it comes to the Pixel 4a 5G. To start, Koodo’s ‘Tab Plus’ option lets customers get the 4a 5G for $0 upfront and $696 on the Tab. Customers then pay a $29 monthly Tab fee for 24 months to pay off the phone. The Tab fee is on top of the monthly plan cost.
Those looking for a lower monthly fee can choose ‘Tab Mid,’ pay $336 upfront and $15 per month Tab fee ($360 over 24 months) for a total cost of $696 over two years. Finally, ‘Tab Small’ is $456 upfront and $10 per month Tab Fee ($240 over 24 months) for a $696 total over two years.
Freedom Mobile
Freedom is offering the Pixel 4a 5G for $0 upfront and $20 per month on ‘MyTab’ ($480 over two years) on plans starting at $55 per month.
Shaw Mobile
Shaw Mobile customers get two options for buying the Pixel 4a 5G on a plan. First, those on Shaw’s ‘Unlimited’ plan can get the 4a 5G for $0 upfront and $20 per month device payment ($480 over two years). The Unlimited plan costs $45 per month for Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers.
Those who opt for Shaw’s $0 By The Gig plan will need to pay $96 upfront for the 4a 5G and $25 a month for 24 months ($600 after two years, plus $96 upfront cost for $696 total cost).
