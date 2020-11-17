Some Pixel 5 users have noticed volume level issues

Google’s smartphones, unfortunately, rarely release without at least some issues.
The most recent concern with the Pixel 5 posted to Google’s Support Forums is regarding the smartphone’s volume level control.
There are reportedly two issues, with some users are noticing that the volume level randomly drops when watching video content. Secondly, some users also noticed a massive bump in system volume levels that affect notification tones, touch sounds, screenshot clicks and other system sounds. Further, using the volume controls and sliders don’t fix the problem.
These reports have started showing up around mid-October, but have been blowing up after more people started using the device. Google is aware of the volume issues and gave the following response on the Pixel Help Forums:
“With each new Pixel phone we work to improve volumes to make sure customers don’t miss important phone calls and notifications. On Pixel the settings for ringtones and notifications are tied together so these volume changes affect both of these settings. Thank you for your feedback about these settings and we will work to make improvements in future updates on Pixel 5.”
I’ve used two different Pixel 5 handsets over the last few months, including one as my daily driver, and have never experienced this particular issue. However, Damien Wilde from 9to5Google says a temporary solution is to put the device into silent or vibrate mode.
Given Google’s response, it seems that the company is putting together a fix for the issue.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed the volume problem with your Pixel 5.
Source: 9to5Google, Pixel Help Forums
