PREVIOUS|
News

Quebec electric vehicle rebate likely to continue past 2021

The province seems very committed to electric vehicles

Nov 10, 2020

4:08 PM EST

0 comments

Quebec’s Minister of Environment Benoit Charette has confirmed that the province’s electric vehicle (EV) rebate will last until at least 2021, but says that it will likely get renewed.

The Minister made the announcement at the Electric Mobility Canada’s virtual EV conference. MobileSyrup has reached out to Minister Charette’s office for more information.

Quebec offers the most significant EV rebate in Canada right now, amounting to $8,000. This rebate can also be stacked with the federal $5,000 rebate for a total of $13,000 off the price of an electric vehicle.

Source: Mad Hungarian, @IvanPavelko

Related Articles

News

Oct 14, 2020

4:33 PM EDT

Tesla Model S gets slight price decrease in Canada, U.S. price changes to $69,420 USD [Update]

News

Oct 16, 2020

4:42 PM EDT

Fiat Chrysler to manufacture EV or hybrid vehicle in Windsor, Ontario

News

Oct 30, 2020

11:14 AM EDT

Tesla Model S and X infotainment upgrade costs $3,510 in Canada

News

Sep 25, 2020

12:00 PM EDT

Rogers details $3 billion investment plan for Quebec should Cogeco deal go through

Comments