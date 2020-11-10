Quebec electric vehicle rebate likely to continue past 2021

Quebec’s Minister of Environment Benoit Charette has confirmed that the province’s electric vehicle (EV) rebate will last until at least 2021, but says that it will likely get renewed.
The Minister made the announcement at the Electric Mobility Canada’s virtual EV conference. MobileSyrup has reached out to Minister Charette’s office for more information.
This morning at the @EVVEconf Minister of Environment Benoit Charette confirms that Quebec’s provincial EV rebate program will be available until the end of 2021 and foresees it continuing on for several more years beyond. pic.twitter.com/wDJY6AHk90
— Mad Hungarian (@IanPavelko) November 10, 2020
Quebec offers the most significant EV rebate in Canada right now, amounting to $8,000. This rebate can also be stacked with the federal $5,000 rebate for a total of $13,000 off the price of an electric vehicle.
Source: Mad Hungarian, @IvanPavelko
