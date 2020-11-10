PREVIOUS|
Every James Bond film is now streaming on Crave in Canada

While No Time To Die is no longer releasing this month, Crave still has a bunch of 007 content for you

Nov 10, 2020

5:15 PM EST

James Bond Skyfall

‘The 007 Collection’ is now streaming on Crave, allowing subscribers full access to every James Bond film to date.

This is a particularly notable get for Crave, given that the films weren’t previously on any other streaming services. Instead, you could only purchase them individually on platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

Overall, The 007 Collection includes all 25 James Bond films, including Never Say Never Again, which was not produced by long-running Bond production company Eon.

Here’s the full list:

  • Dr. No (1962)
  • From Russia with Love (1963)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • Thunderball (1965)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • Moonraker (1979)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • Octopussy (1983)
  • A View to a Kill (1985)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • Licence to Kill (1989)
  • GoldenEye (1995)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
  • The World Is Not Enough (1999)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Casino Royale (2006)
  • Quantum of Solace (2008)
  • Skyfall (2012)
  • Spectre (2015)

The November release of the entire Bond saga is well-timed, as it helps fill the void left by No Time To Die, the series’ next film and Daniel Craig’s final outing as the super spy. Last month, No Time to Die was delayed for a second time due to COVID-19, shifting from November 12th to April 2nd, 2021 in North America.

Additionally, The 007 Collection premieres on Crave shortly after the October 31st passing of iconic Bond actor Sean Connery. Therefore, the collection also serves as an opportunity to revisit the star’s seven Bond films, including Dr. NoFrom Russia With LoveGoldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

The 007 Collection requires a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription. You can access the full collection here.

Image credit: MGM

