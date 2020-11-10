Along with a MacBook Air and Mac mini that features Apple’s new M1 chip, the tech giant also revealed a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that also includes the new proprietary silicon.
The company claims that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is up to 3x faster than comparable Windows laptops in the same category. The tech giant also states that the new M1-based MacBook Pro features 2.8x faster performance compared to the existing model and that the M1’s 8-core GPU is 5x faster.
Battery life is also improved across the board, with up to 18 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video playback, according to Apple’s testing.
Unlike the MacBook Air with an M1 chip, the MacBook Pro with M1 features a built-in cooling system powered by a fan.
Further, the laptop features a three-mic array and four Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.
The overall design of the laptop is identical to the current Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro, including the Touch Bar and Touch ID.
The new MacBook Pro with M1 starts at $1699 CAD for the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage iteration. The laptop is available to pre-order now with the official launch on November 17th.
During its keynote, Apple also revealed M1 chip versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air and Mac mini. MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s new M1-equipped Macs in the coming weeks.
