Apple is adding its M1 chipset to the Mac mini.
This new M1 chipset includes three times faster CPU and six times faster GPU performance.
Apple says the mini is also roughly 15 times faster than comparably-priced Window’s desktops, all while being a fraction of the overall size.
One of the more interesting additions to the Mac mini and Apple’s other M1-equipped Macs is that they can now wake from sleep almost instantly. This is due to both the increased speeds of the new chip and SSD included in the device. Apple says that the new SSD can move files at a rate of 3.4GB per second.
On the back of the new mini are two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4. There’s also a power connector, two standard USB ports, a headphone jack, an ethernet plug and an HDMI port. Between the Thunderbolt and HDMI connectors, users can connect a single 6K monitor and a single 4K monitor simultaneously.
Apple has also added Wi-Fi 6 support, allowing users with compatible modems to connect to the faster and more solid connection standard.
The base-level M1 Mac mini now starts at $899 and ranges up to $2,149 if you add the 2TB hard drive and 16GB of RAM add-ons. Apple is still selling the 6-core Intel-based Mac mini for $1,399 CAD. The Mac mini with an M1 chip is available to pre-order now and launches on November 17th.
During its keynote, Apple also revealed M1 chip versions of the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s new M1-equipped Macs in the coming weeks.
Comments