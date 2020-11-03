Apple reportedly unveiling ARM-based MacBook Air, Pro laptops at November 10th event

Apple is launching ARM-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at its November 10th event, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.
This will be a significant move from Apple, as it will be the first time the tech giant is launching a laptop featuring its own custom ARM-based CPUs.
Gurman and Wu report that Apple is going to unveil three new laptops at the ‘One More Thing’ event next week, one 13-inch MacBook Air and two MacBook Pro laptops (a 13-inch model and a 16-inch model).
It’s not exactly surprising that Apple is unveiling its ARM-based Macs next week since several rumours indicated that the tech giant would launch them at an event in November.
During WWDC earlier this year, Apple officially announced its plans to transition its Mac lineup to its own proprietary ARM-based processors and shift away from Intel chips. This came after months of rumours regarding the transition.
With this latest report, we now know what models may get the custom CPUs first. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously stated that the transition to the proprietary processors will take two years, which gives us an idea of when we can expect computers outside of the MacBook line to be updated to the ARM-based processors.
The report also suggests that Apple is working on a redesigned iMac, a half-sized Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini, all with Apple chip architecture.
At the event, we’ll likely also see Apple’s often-rumoured AirPods Studio, its Bluetooth tracking AirTag accessor and, finally, the overdue public launch of macOS Big Sur.
Source: Bloomberg
