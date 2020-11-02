PREVIOUS|
Apple announces November 10th ‘One More Thing’ event

The tech giant will likely show off its first ARM-based Mac

Nov 2, 2020

1:51 PM EST

In what seems like an effort to dominate the tech news cycle this fall, Apple has announced another fall hardware keynote called ‘One More Thing.’ The event is set for November 10th at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

While it’s unconfirmed, the tech giant will likely show off the first ARM-based Macs powered by its own silicon chips instead of the Intel processors Apple has included in its laptops and desktops for the last few years.

In June, Apple revealed plans to eventually switch its entire Mac line to its own proprietary ARM-based processors over the next two years.

What’s important to note about this event is that it’s called ‘One More Thing.’ This was a phrase former Apple CEO Steve Jobs often used during keynotes for presentation’s final notable product announcements. The last time Apple utilized the phrase was for the reveal of the iPhone X back in 2017.

Other than the above clue, the event invite includes a black Mac logo surrounded by several colours.

Along with a new ARM-powered Mac that will possibly be a revival of the tech giant’s defunct 12-inch MacBook, we’ll also likely see Apple’s often-rumoured AirPods Studio, its Bluetooth tracking AirTag accessor and, finally, the overdue public launch of macOS Big Sur.

Comments