Only select new Macs are going to get 4K Netflix with macOS Big Sur

If you own one of the older 4K or 5K iMacs, you're going to be out of luck

Oct 1, 2020

6:13 PM EDT

One of the highlights of the next macOS update is that Apple is finally going to support 4K Netflix playback.

However, it’s recently been revealed that only newer Mac models with the T2 Security Chip will get to consume high-res Netflix.

The Macs built with this included chip are as follows:

  • iMac (2020)
  • iMac Pro
  • Mac Pro (2019)
  • Mac mini (2018)
  • MacBook Air (2018 or later)
  • MacBook Pro (2018 or later)

No other Macs will support 4K Netflix on their screens if capable or pushed to an external 4K monitor.

If you’re still unsure if your Mac has the T2 chip, you can also hold down the ‘Option’ key while clicking on the ‘Apple’ logo in the top left corner of the screen to get more options. Once you open this secret menu, navigate down to either ‘Controller’ or ‘iBridge’, and if you have a T2 chip, it will say on the right side.

This is a pretty disappointing revelation, but at least all the Macs going forward should have access to crispy Netflix.

Source: The Verge

