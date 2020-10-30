Big Nintendo Switch Halloween sale discounts Hades, Resident Evil, DMC and more

Earlier this month, Xbox and PlayStation launched their respective Halloween sales, and now, Nintendo has done the same.
Altogether, there are several of Switch games discounted, including top-rated timed console exclusive indie game Hades and several games in the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry franchises.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Axiom Verge — $13.39 (regularly $26.79)
- Bastion — $3.49 (regularly $17.49)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $37.79 (regularly $53.99)
- Devil May Cry — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Gorogoa — $7.19 (regularly $17.99)
- Hades — $25.19 (regularly $31.49)
- Overcooked! 2 — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Resident Evil — $16.24 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 0 — $16.24 (regularly $24.99)
- Telling Lies — $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition — $56.69 (regularly $62.99)
- Vampyr — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
See the full list of deals here.
