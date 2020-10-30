PREVIOUS|
Big Nintendo Switch Halloween sale discounts Hades, Resident Evil, DMC and more

Hades, one of 2020's highest-rated games, is on sale on the eShop

Oct 30, 2020

7:07 AM EDT

Earlier this month, Xbox and PlayStation launched their respective Halloween sales, and now, Nintendo has done the same.

Altogether, there are several of Switch games discounted, including top-rated timed console exclusive indie game Hades and several games in the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry franchises.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

See the full list of deals here.

