Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in November

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in November 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls and Shrek have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. Amusingly, Shrek is leaving the service again; last time this happened it rejoined Netflix the following month, so let’s see if the streaming giant brings it back in December.
In November, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much content. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in November:
Amazon Prime Video
- Flesh and Bone
Crave
- Aquaman (11/04/20)
- Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge (11/04/20)
- Grand-Daddy Day Care (11/06/20)
- Mighty Cruise Ships: season 1 (11/08/20)
- The Possession of Hannah Grace (11/09/20)
- Night School (11/10/20)
- The Wife (11/13/20)
- Chris Hardwick & Friends (11/14/20)
- Colin Jost & Friends (11/14/20)
- Darrin Rose & Friends (11/14/20)
- Ellie Kemper & Friends (11/14/20)
- Jerrod Carmichael & Friends: part 1 (11/14/20)
- Magaret Cho & Friends (11/14/20)
- Neil Patrick Harris & Friends (11/14/20)
- Pete Davidsson & Friends (11/14/20)
- Rhys Darby & Friends (11/14/20)
- T.J. Miller & Friends (11/14/20)
- Trevor Noah & Friends (11/14/20)
- October Gale (11/15/20)
- The Mule (11/16/20)
- Angie Tribeca: Seasons 1-4 (11/21/20)
- I’m Going to Break Your Heart (11/23/20)
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (11/24/2o)
- Halloween (11/24/20)
- Observe and Report (11/24/20)
- Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase (11/25/20)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (11/25/20)
- RBG (11/25/20)
- Adventures in Public (11/30/20)
- Ally Was Screaming (11/30/20)
- Amelia (11/30/20)
- August Rush (11/30/20)
- Arthur Christmas (11/30/20)
- Being Canadian (11/30/20)
- Captain Fantastic (11/30/20)
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2 (11/30/20)
- Coraline (11/30/20)
- Did You Hear About The Morgans? (11/30/20)
- Dirty Grandpa (11/30/20)
- Due Date (11/30/20)
- Eastwood Directs: The Untold Story (11/30/20)
- Ellie Kemper: Unbreakable Comedy Gala (11/30/20)
- Fred Claus (11/30/20)
- Grown Ups (11/30/20)
- Happy Feet (11/30/20)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army (11/30/20)
- Home Alone (11/30/20)
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11/30/20)
- Hotel Transylvania (11/30/20)
- Inception (11/30/20)
- Invictus (11/30/20)
- Jack and Jill (11/30/20)
- Just Go With It (11/30/20)
- Last Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill (11/30/20)
- Leap 4 Your Life (11/30/20)
- Life of Pi (11/30/20)
- Million Dollar Baby (11/30/20)
- Neil Patrick Harris: Circus Awesomeaus (11/30/20)
- No Escape (11/30/20)
- Oblivion (11/30/20)
- Piercing (11/30/20)
- Shorts (11/30/20)
- Superman Returns (11/30/20)
- The Baby Formula (11/30/20)
- The Cocksure Lads Movie (11/30/20)
- The Devil Wears Prada (11/30/20)
- The History of Love (11/30/20)
- The Shawshank Redemption (11/30/20)
- The Taking of Pelham 123 (11/30/20)
- The Vow (11/30/20)
- They Shall Not Grow Old (11/30/20)
- Three Night Stand (11/30/20)
- Til Ex Do Us Part (11/30/20)
- Total Recall (11/30/20)
- Wedding Crashers (11/30/20)
- You Are Here (11/30/20)
Netflix
- Love Actually (11/15/20)
- Zombieland (11/16/20)
- Shrek (11/18/20)
- Shrek 2 (11/18/20)
- Batman Begins (11/20/20)
- The Dark Knight (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (11/20/20)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (11/20/20)
- Twilight
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (11/27/20)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (11/30/20)
- Jurassic Park
Image credit: Dreamworks
Comments