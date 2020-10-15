PlayStation Store now running big ‘Halloween,’ ‘Games Under $30’ sales

Sony is celebrating Halloween with a special themed sale on the PlayStation Store.
Interestingly, not all of these games are horror-themed, as there are a number of colourful platformers mixed in here. In any case, there are some notable deals, including:
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle — N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Death Stranding — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Raccoon City Edition (includes Resident Evil 2 and 3) — $53.24 (regularly $106.49)
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $20.99
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $63.89 (regularly $106.48)
Check out the full list of Halloween deals here. These offers run until November 3rd.
Additionally, there’s a ‘Games Under $30’ sale running concurrently. Some of those deals include:
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $12.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry Primal — $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — $5.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $13.19 (regularly $32.99)
- What Remains of Edith Finch — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
The full list of ‘Deals Under $30’ offers can be found here. These sales end on October 29th.
It’s important to note that Sony confirmed last week that the PlayStation 5 will support virtually every PS4 game when it launches on November 12th. While only select titles will receive actual enhancements, you can at least have the peace of mind in knowing that you can still buy these games (or nearly any other) and play them on PS5 if you’re planning on jumping to next-gen.
Image credit: PlayStation
