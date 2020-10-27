PREVIOUS|
Xbox kicks off Halloween-themed ‘Shocktober Sale,’ offers up to 90 percent in savings

Save on games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5, Soma and Ghostbusters

Oct 27, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Xbox’s latest digital games promotion is, appropriately enough, a Halloween-themed ‘Shocktober Sale.’

Altogether, the deals offer up to 90 percent off various games. See below for some of the most notable offers:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on November 3rd.

It’s worth noting that all of these games will be playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, you can always buy them now for your Xbox One and then continue playing on the next-gen consoles when they launch on November 10th in Canada.

Image credit: Activision

