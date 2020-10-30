Spotify shares the top listened to Halloween-themed content in 2020

Spotify is looking forward to the Halloween festivities with some information on its Halloween-themed podcasts. According to the streaming platform, it saw an increase of more than 105 percent in Halloween-themed podcast listening compared to last year.
Additionally, within the past 90 days, the streaming service saw more than 285,000 user-generated playlists, with the most in the U.S., followed by the U.K., Canada, Sweden and Germany.
In Canada, Halloween favourite songs such as “Thriller]” by Michael Jackson, “Ghostbusters]” by Ray Parker, Jr., “This] is Halloween” by Citizens of Halloween, Rockwell’s “Som]ebody’s]] Watching] Me“, and Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster] Mash” are among the most-streamed songs in Canada in October so far.
Top trending Halloween podcasts include Conspiracy] Theories, Supernatural] with Ashley Flowers, Secret] Societies and Paper] Ghosts.
Here are some of the stats shared by Spotify. For more Halloween content, check out the platform’s “Halloween Hub.”
Top 10 Added Songs to Halloween-Themed Playlists in Canada:
- “Thriller”] – Michael Jackson
- “Ghostbusters”] – Ray Parker Jr.
- “Monster] Mash” – Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- “This] Is Halloween” – The Citizens of Halloween
- “Somebody’s] Watching Me” – ]Single] Version – Rockwell
- “Time] Warp” – ]Little] Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien
- “Halloween] Theme” – ]John] Carpenter
- “I] Put a Spell On You” – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- “Werewolves] of London – 2007 Remaster” – Warren Zevon
- “(Don’t] Fear) The Reaper” – Blue Öyster Cult
Top 20 Added Songs to Halloween-Themed Playlists, Globally:
- “Thriller”] – Michael Jackson
- “Monster] Mash” – Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- “Ghostbusters”] – Ray Parker Jr.
- “Somebody’s] Watching Me” – Single Version – Rockwell
- “This] Is Halloween” –The Citizens of Halloween
- “I] Put a Spell On You” – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins –
- “(Don’t] Fear) The Reaper” – Blue Öyster Cult
- “Highway] to Hell”– AC/D
- “Psycho] Killer” – 2005 Remastered – Talking Heads
- “Stranger] Things” – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
- “(You’re] The) Devil In Disguise” – Elvis Presley
- “Halloween] Theme” – Main Title – John Carpenter
- “Black] Magic Woman” – Single Version – Santana
- “Spooky], Scary Skeletons” – Andrew Gold
- “Superstition”] – Single Version – Stevie Wonder
- “Season] of the Witch” – Donovan
- “Werewolves] of London” – 2007 Remaster – Warren Zevon
- “Don’t] Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson
- “A] Nightmare on My Street” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
- “Time] Wrap” – Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien
Top 10 Streamed True Crime/Spooky Podcasts Globally:
