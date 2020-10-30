PREVIOUS|
Spotify shares the top listened to Halloween-themed content in 2020

Boo!

Oct 30, 2020

8:05 AM EDT

Spotify is looking forward to the Halloween festivities with some information on its Halloween-themed podcasts. According to the streaming platform, it saw an increase of more than 105 percent in Halloween-themed podcast listening compared to last year.

Additionally, within the past 90 days, the streaming service saw more than 285,000 user-generated playlists, with the most in the U.S., followed by the U.K., Canada, Sweden and Germany.

In Canada, Halloween favourite songs such as “Thriller]” by Michael Jackson, “Ghostbusters]” by Ray Parker, Jr., “This] is Halloween” by Citizens of Halloween, Rockwell’s “Som]ebody’s]] Watching] Me“, and Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster] Mash” are among the most-streamed songs in Canada in October so far.

Top trending Halloween podcasts include Conspiracy] Theories, Supernatural] with Ashley Flowers, Secret] Societies and Paper] Ghosts.

Here are some of the stats shared by Spotify. For more Halloween content, check out the platform’s “Halloween Hub.”

Top 10 Added Songs to Halloween-Themed Playlists in Canada:

  1. “Thriller”] – Michael Jackson
  2. “Ghostbusters”] – Ray Parker Jr.
  3. “Monster] Mash” – Bobby “Boris” Pickett 
  4. “This] Is Halloween” – The Citizens of Halloween 
  5. “Somebody’s] Watching Me” – ]Single] Version – Rockwell
  6. “Time] Warp” – ]Little] Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien
  7. “Halloween] Theme” – ]John] Carpenter
  8. “I] Put a Spell On You” – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
  9. “Werewolves] of London – 2007 Remaster” – Warren Zevon 
  10. “(Don’t] Fear) The Reaper” – Blue Öyster Cult

Top 20 Added Songs to Halloween-Themed Playlists, Globally:

  1. “Thriller”] – Michael Jackson
  2. “Monster] Mash” – Bobby “Boris” Pickett 
  3. “Ghostbusters”] – Ray Parker Jr.
  4. “Somebody’s] Watching Me” – Single Version – Rockwell
  5. “This] Is Halloween” –The Citizens of Halloween 
  6. “I] Put a Spell On You” – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins –
  7. “(Don’t] Fear) The Reaper” – Blue Öyster Cult
  8. “Highway] to Hell”– AC/D
  9. “Psycho] Killer” – 2005 Remastered – Talking Heads
  10. “Stranger] Things” – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
  11. “(You’re] The) Devil In Disguise” – Elvis Presley
  12. “Halloween] Theme” – Main Title – John Carpenter
  13. “Black] Magic Woman” – Single Version – Santana
  14. “Spooky], Scary Skeletons” – Andrew Gold
  15. “Superstition”] – Single Version – Stevie Wonder       
  16. “Season] of the Witch” – Donovan 
  17. “Werewolves] of London” – 2007 Remaster – Warren Zevon 
  18. “Don’t] Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson
  19. “A] Nightmare on My Street” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince 
  20. “Time] Wrap” – Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Richard O’Brien

Top 10 Streamed True Crime/Spooky Podcasts Globally:

  1. My] Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  2. Last] Podcast On The Left
  3. Serial] Killers
  4. Morbid:] A True Crime Podcast
  5. Conspiracy] Theories
  6. Supernatural] with Ashley Flowers
  7. Casefile] True Crime
  8. Something] Scary
  9. And] That’s Why We Drink
  10. Unsolved] Murders: True Crime Stories

