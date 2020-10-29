Google Pixel 4a 5G is now available for pre-order in Canada

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is now available for pre-order on the Google store and at some Canadian carriers.
This year, Google did something a bit strange with its Pixel lineup — the company launched two Pixel phones this year, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. However, neither of the devices are what most people would traditionally consider ‘flagship.’ The upside to this, of course, is that the phones are much cheaper than typical flagship phones.
If you want to learn more about the Pixel 5, check out the full MobileSyrup review here. Plus, the Pixel 5 is now on sale in Canada. As for the Pixel 4a 5G, if you want to learn more about the phone, check out the full review here. For pricing, read on!
Google Store
The Pixel 4a 5G is available for pre-order on the Google Store. The phone won’t launch in Canada until November 19th, but if you want to get it at launch, pre-ordering should ensure there’s a phone for you on the 19th. The Pixel 4a 5G costs $679 in Canada and only comes in one colour and size variant: ‘Just Black’ with 128GB of storage.
You can learn more about the Pixel 4a 5G or place your pre-order on the Google Store.
Carriers
Editors Note: Some carriers may be missing from the list. We’ll add them as the Pixel 4a 5G becomes available with them.
Telus
Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has the Pixel 4a 5G available for pre-order now. The carrier is offering it for either $0 upfront with a $29.38 per month device financing cost. Telus’ device financing breaks the cost of the phone up over 24 months and, while separate from your plan, does require you to subscribe to a Telus plan to get financing. The $29.38 cost is on top of your monthly cell phone plan.
Interestingly, Telus notes that the retail price of the 4a 5G is $765, but those who use device financing get a $60 ‘discount,’ and only pay $705 total for the phone over two years. That ultimately works out to about $26 more than you’d pay to get the phone direct from Google.
Additionally, Telus offers an option where customers can pay $225 up front and only $20 per month (or $480 over two years). That still works out to a total of $705 for the Pixel 4a 5G.
You can learn more about the Pixel 4a 5G with Telus on the carrier’s website.
Rogers
Rogers also offers Pixel 4a 5G pre-orders with a financing plan. With Rogers, you can pay $0 upfront and $28.29 per month for 24 months. That works out to $678.96, which about what you’d pay buying the phone direct from Google. However, Rogers says this is a discounted price and the normal monthly financing cost is $33.34 (about $800 over two years). The ‘discount’ comes as a $5.05 per month bill credit over 24 months.
Those interested in pre-ordering the Pixel 4a 5G from Rogers can do so here.
Koodo
Like Telus, Koodo is offering the Pixel 4a 5G for $765 retail price. However, depending on which Tab option you take, the price can decrease a bit thanks to the carrier’s ‘Tab Bonus,’ which discounts the phone for people who get it on a Tab. Koodo’s Tab system reduces the upfront price of a phone by a set amount, which customers then pay back monthly as a ‘Tab Payment’ on top of their monthly plan. The Pixel 4a 5G pricing breaks down as follows:
- Tab Basic: $456 upfront, $240 on Tab ($10 per month over 24 months), includes $69.00 ‘Tab Bonus’ | Total: $696 over two years.
- Tab Mid: $336 upfront, $360 on Tab ($15 per month over 24 months), includes $69 Tab Bonus | Total: $696 over two years.
- Tab Plus: $0 upfront, $696 on Tab ($29 per month over 24 months), includes $69 Tab Bonus | Total: $696 over two years.
You can learn more about pre-ordering the Pixel 4a 5G with Koodo here.
Fido
Just like Rogers, Fido’s Pixel 4a 5G pre-order ‘discounted’ financing costs customers $0 up front and $28.29 per month over 24 months. That works out to $678.96. The regular financing cost is $33.34 per month, or $800 over two years.
You can learn more about pre-ordering the Pixel 4a 5G with Fido here.
Freedom Mobile
The Pixel 4a 5G is available for pre-order with Freedom Mobile as well. Freedom customers can get the 4a 5G for $0 upfront with a $20 per month Tab over 24 months on phone plans starting at $55 per month. Freedom lists the retail price of the Pixel 4a 5G as $696.
You can learn more about pre-ordering the Pixel 4a 5G from Freedom here.
Shaw Mobile
Shaw Mobile also has the Pixel 4a 5G available for pre-order. If you get Shaw’s ‘Unlimited’ plan for $45, the Pixel 4a 5G costs $0 upfront and $20 per month for 24 months ($480 total). If you go for the company’s ‘By The Gig’ plan, which costs $0 per month, you have to pay $96 upfront and your tab cost is $25 ($600 over two years). Overall, it’s a pretty solid deal to get the Pixel 4a 5G with Shaw’s Unlimited plan, but not quite as good on the By The Gig plan.
You can learn more about Pixel 4a 5G pre-orders with Shaw Mobile here.
