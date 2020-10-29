PREVIOUS|
Google’s Pixel 5 is now available in Canada

Google's latest flagship smartphone has arrived

Oct 29, 2020

8:02 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 5 is now available to purchase in Canada.

The company’s latest flagship offers a 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, and a dual-camera setup.

The Pixel 5 is available with 128GB of storage and costs $799 outright in both ‘Sage Green’ and ‘Just Black’ colour variants. You can buy the Pixel 5 on Google’s website here. However, at the moment, the phone is sold out on the Google Store likely due to pre-orders.

You’re also able to buy the Pixel 5 from Telus, Rogers, Koodo, Fidoo, Freedom Mobile, and Best Buy.

You can learn more about the Pixel 5’s pricing here.

