Google’s Pixel 5 is now available in Canada

Google’s Pixel 5 is now available to purchase in Canada.
The company’s latest flagship offers a 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, and a dual-camera setup.
The Pixel 5 is available with 128GB of storage and costs $799 outright in both ‘Sage Green’ and ‘Just Black’ colour variants. You can buy the Pixel 5 on Google’s website here. However, at the moment, the phone is sold out on the Google Store likely due to pre-orders.
You’re also able to buy the Pixel 5 from Telus, Rogers, Koodo, Fidoo, Freedom Mobile, and Best Buy.
You can learn more about the Pixel 5’s pricing here.
