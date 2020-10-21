PREVIOUS|
News

Telus releases new mental health resource app for frontline workers

The app includes a resource hub and a video calling feature

Oct 21, 2020

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

telus

Telus has launched a new app called ‘Espri by Telus Health,’ which is designed to deliver mental health and wellness resources to essential workers.

The app is aimed towards physicians, nurses, care workers, emergency medical services, firefighters, police, correctional officers and their family members.

Espri features a resource hub that provides quick access to relevant and occupation-specific content. There’s a goal-setting tool called ‘My Plan,’ which helps workers build positive habits by setting mental health goals.

There’s also a video call feature that lets organizations host virtual one-on-one and group therapeutic sessions while allowing anonymous participation.

Lastly, the app includes a resource list that offers support resources, such as crisis lines, employee and family assistance programs, critical incident stress programs along with access to healthcare professionals like psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health experts.

“The current health emergency has highlighted the unique challenges faced by our hard-working frontline care workers,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.

Telus notes that the app was developed under the guidance of specially-trained clinicians who understand the needs of front line workers. The app essentially aims to provide timely access to features and tools for mental wellness while also providing support for prevention.

The carrier says it’s working closely with organizations to incorporate the app into their mental health strategies. Eligible frontline workers will be able to access Espri through their employer or member organization.

Source: Telus

Related Articles

News

Oct 15, 2020

5:23 PM EDT

Telus’ Owner’s Advantage plan includes 50GB of data, yearly upgrades and more

Business

Apr 23, 2020

12:52 PM EDT

Telus expands digital platform to allow B.C. healthcare providers to virtually monitor patients w...

News

Jun 2, 2020

3:52 PM EDT

Telus Health details efforts to accelerate virtual healthcare

News

Oct 19, 2020

10:00 AM EDT

Telus tops ranks as fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q3 2020: report

Comments