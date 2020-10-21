Amazon Fire TV devices to get new hands-free features via Alexa

Amazon Alexa will now provide Fire TV devices with additional hands-free functionality, Amazon has confirmed.
Until now, you could only ask your Echo devices to open specific shows or apps on Fire TV devices. Now, through a new update, you can use Alexa to answer more general queries using a new “show me” command. In practice, this can be used in a variety of ways, including “Alexa, show me the weather,” “Alexa, show me calendar” and “Alexa, show me my shopping list.”
Further, you can now use voice commands to find content and navigate throughout your Fire TV device. For example, you can say “Alexa, find comedies” and then pick your desired content by saying “Alexa, select #4.”
You can even say “Alexa, play the trailer” if you want to learn more without actually beginning your stream. Other use cases including “Alexa, show me my watchlist” and “Alexa, go home” to revisit the home screen.
Amazon says this hands-free navigation experience works with any paired Alexa device except the Echo Show and Spot.
The new voice command functionality is now rolling out to all users.
Source: Amazon
