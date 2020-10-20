Rogers bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southwestern Ontario

Rogers is launching its wireless home internet services across more than 100 communities in southwestern Ontario.
This includes areas around Halton Hills, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls. Rogers notes that its wireless home internet service leverages its wireless network and infrastructure to deliver broadband to the home.
It says that select towers are equipped to support the increased usage and small antennas are set up on customer’s homes and positioned towards the towers to transmit the signal.
This technology provides broadband to residents in rural and remote communities that are harder to reach with a fibre-optic cable.
“With wireless home internet, Rogers can reach more Canadians in smaller, rural communities that today either have no or limited broadband options, making it easier to work, study and socialize from home,” said Eric Bruno, the senior vice-president of 5G, content and connect home products at Rogers, in a blog post.
Rogers Internet 25 is available with download speeds of up to 25Mbps with plans starting at $69.99 for 100 GB of data usage per month. You can learn more about availability by contacting Rogers at 1-844-256-0052.
Source: Rogers
Comments