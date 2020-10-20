PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southwestern Ontario

The launch includes areas surrounding Halton Hills, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls

Oct 20, 2020

2:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers website

Rogers is launching its wireless home internet services across more than 100 communities in southwestern Ontario.

This includes areas around Halton Hills, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls. Rogers notes that its wireless home internet service leverages its wireless network and infrastructure to deliver broadband to the home.

It says that select towers are equipped to support the increased usage and small antennas are set up on customer’s homes and positioned towards the towers to transmit the signal.

This technology provides broadband to residents in rural and remote communities that are harder to reach with a fibre-optic cable.

“With wireless home internet, Rogers can reach more Canadians in smaller, rural communities that today either have no or limited broadband options, making it easier to work, study and socialize from home,” said Eric Bruno, the senior vice-president of 5G, content and connect home products at Rogers, in a blog post.

Rogers Internet 25 is available with download speeds of up to 25Mbps with plans starting at $69.99 for 100 GB of data usage per month. You can learn more about availability by contacting Rogers at 1-844-256-0052.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Oct 19, 2020

3:06 PM EDT

Rogers 100GB mobile date plan includes six months of free Apple Music

News

Oct 19, 2020

10:00 AM EDT

Telus tops ranks as fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q3 2020: report

News

Oct 20, 2020

2:10 PM EDT

Cogeco board of directors rejects revised proposal from Rogers, Altice USA

Comments