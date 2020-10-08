Real Canadian Superstore to offer PlayStation 5 pre-orders on October 17

Real Canadian Superstore has confirmed that it will offer PlayStation 5 pre-orders on October 17th.
These pre-orders will be online-only and go live at 5am ET/2am PT.
On top of needing to be awake at a rather late hour, you’ll also need a PC ID to place a pre-order. Therefore, you’ll likely want to create an account ahead of time if you don’t already have one.
The standard PlayStation 5 costs $629 CAD, while the disc-less All-Digital model is priced at $499. Both PS5 models will release in Canada on November 12th.
Comments