News

Real Canadian Superstore to offer PlayStation 5 pre-orders on October 17

You'll need to be up pretty early (or stay up rather late, depending on your time zone)

Oct 8, 2020

1:19 PM EDT

Real Canadian Superstore has confirmed that it will offer PlayStation 5 pre-orders on October 17th.

These pre-orders will be online-only and go live at 5am ET/2am PT.

On top of needing to be awake at a rather late hour, you’ll also need a PC ID to place a pre-order. Therefore, you’ll likely want to create an account ahead of time if you don’t already have one.

The standard PlayStation 5 costs $629 CAD, while the disc-less All-Digital model is priced at $499. Both PS5 models will release in Canada on November 12th.

