Prince Edward Island officially launches COVID Alert

The federal government’s COVID Alert exposure notification app is now fully available to download in Prince Edward Island.
“The COVID Alert app is available now on PEI. It’s your choice. The more Islanders that download the app, the more helpful it will be in preventing future outbreaks,” the provincial government’s health department said in a tweet.
COVID Alert was first released in Ontario over the summer, and has since rolled out in Quebec, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. The app is expected to roll out in Nova Scotia in the coming days.
The app uses Apple and Google’s notification API, which uses Bluetooth technology to share randomized codes with other nearby smartphones. These codes can’t identify users.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has revealed that COVID Alert has been downloaded more than 3.3 million times, and that more than 800 people have voluntarily input their one-time key to notify others around them after testing positive for COVID-19.
COVID Alert has also been approved by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, who has said that proper safeguards have been put in place to protect Canadians.
The app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
