OnePlus Buds Z, Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition details leak online

More details about OnePlus’ upcoming ‘Buds Z’ true-wireless earbuds have leaked, suggesting long battery life and lots of bass.
91mobiles, in partnership with leaker Ishan Agarwal, has shared the details of two new pairs of wireless earbuds, which will reportedly launch alongside the OnePlus 8T later this month. According to Agarwal, there will be the OnePlus Buds Z and the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition.
The OnePlus Buds Z will reportedly cost less than the company’s original Buds and sport IP55 water and dust resistance. Further, Agarwal says the Buds Z include 10mm drivers, unlike the 13.4mm drivers in the original Buds. Despite the smaller drivers, the Buds Z will feature sound optimization from Dirac Audio Tuner and Dolby Atmos. Unfortunately, the Buds Z will have worse battery life than the original Buds, with five hours of use per charge and an additional 15 hours with the charging case. The original Buds offered 30 hours of battery life total.
As for the charging case, Agarwal says the Buds Z can get up to three hours of charge from 10 minutes in the case. The earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.0 and include dual microphones and passive noise cancellation. The buds will also have a stem and silicon ear tips.
Exclusive for @91mobiles: #OnePlus is releasing 2 Wireless Earphones soon.
Buds Z w/ 10mm drivers, IP55, Dolby Atmos & Dirac Audio Tuner, 20 hrs. Battery
Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition w/ 9.2mm drivers, 10 min Charge for 10 hrs. playback
Full features: https://t.co/6BypiFXfgp
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 8, 2020
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition will offer a similar experience the company’s low-cost Bullets Wireless Z wireless earbuds. Unlike the Buds Z, the Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition connects the two earbuds with a wire. The Bass Edition will, as the name suggests, offer more bass than the original Wireless Z, but almost everything else remains the same as the existing earbuds. That means the same 9.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 support and fast charging remain available.
The only other difference, aside from the increased bass, appears to be slightly reduced battery life of 17 hours per charge, unlike the original Wireless Z’s 20 hours. As we near the OnePlus 8T event, we’ll like learn more about hardware OnePlus plans to launch.
Source: Ishan Agarwal, 91mobiles
Comments