What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, Android in first half of October

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed October’s first batch of new Game Pass titles.
It’s important to note that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s game streaming option launched on September 15th on Android. As a result, Microsoft is now highlighting Android-specific Game Pass titles on top of those for Console and PC.
See below for the full list of incoming games:
- Doom Eternal (Android and Console) — October 1st (coming to Game Pass for PC, release TBA 2020)
- Drake Hollow (PC) — October 1st
- Brütal Legend (Console) — October 8th
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Console, PC and Android) — October 8th
- Ikenfell (Console and PC) — October 8th
Additionally, Xbox has revealed the latest Game Pass Ultimate Perks, which subscribers get for the following games at no additional cost:
- Black Desert — claim the ‘Special Gift Bundle’
- Funimation — get two months of anime service Funimation’s ad-free Premium Plus subscription for free
- Phantasy Star Online 2 — ‘Episode 5 Update Bonus’
- Vigor — ‘Armed Outlander Bundle’
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on October 15th:
- Felix the Reaper (Console and PC)
- Metro 2033 Redux (Console and PC)
- Minit (Console and PC)
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
- State of Mind (PC)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase any game in the catalogue with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing once they leave the service.
Finally, it’s worth noting that Xbox also just confirmed that EA Play will be coming to Game Pass Ultimate on November 10th alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X and S.
This means that console and PC players will be able to access an additional 60-plus games — as well as other exclusive perks like full-game trials and discounts — through Electronic Arts’ service, all at no additional cost. A yet-to-be-confirmed selection of games from the EA Play catalogue will also be available for streaming on Android through Game Pass Ultimate.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Alternatively, Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Image credit: Bethesda
Source: Xbox
