What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, Android in second half of September

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed September’s second batch of new Game Pass titles.
It’s important to note that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s game streaming option is launching on September 15th with more than 150 games. Therefore, Microsoft has started to break out which Game Pass titles will stream on Android devices, as well as what’s new to the service on Xbox One and PC.
See below for the full list:
- Company of Heroes 2 (PC) — September 17th
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Android and Console) — September 22nd
- Halo 3: ODST (Android and PC) – September 22nd (console and PC players are also getting ODST Firefight via The Master Chief Collection, with support for online matchmaking, dedicated servers, and new custom game modes)
- Night in the Woods (Android, Console, PC) — September 24th
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Android and Console) — September 24th
In case you missed it, Microsoft also added three games to Game Pass in the days after it revealed September’s first wave of new titles. Those games are Black Desert, Stranger Things 3: The Game and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, all coming to Game Pass on Android and Console.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on September 30th:
- Bad North (Console & PC)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Console & PC)
- Dishonored 2 (Console & PC)
- Panzer Dragoon Orta (Console)
- Westerado: Double Barreled (Console)
- Yooka-Laylee (Console)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase these games with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing even after they leave the Game Pass catalogue.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Alternatively, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC will also cost $11.99/month starting September 17th, after exiting beta and dropping the beta price of $5.99/month.
It’s also worth noting that Microsoft recently revealed that the EA Play subscription service, which offers unlimited access to more than 60 games on top of other exclusive perks, is coming to Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost sometime this holiday.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
