Facebook testing ‘Accounts Center’ to cross-post to Instagram

Facebook is testing a new ‘Accounts Center’ within its main app, Instagram and Messenger to let users manage all three of the apps simultaneously.
The social media giant says that Accounts Center will allow users to control connected experiences across the apps.
“Switching apps to post the same content or entering your credit card information dozens of times is a pain. We want to make that easier while giving you better controls to manage your experience,” Facebook stated in a blog post.
Facebook says that you’ll be able to use the feature for several things like sharing a story to Instagram and Facebook and using your Facebook account to log into Instagram.
“In Accounts Center you can easily turn any of these connected experiences off or on including Single Sign On, which lets you log in and recover your accounts more easily, and cross-posting, which lets you share the same story or post on both Instagram and Facebook,” it notes.
The social media giant outlines that using Accounts Center doesn’t mean that you need to have the same identity across all of the apps. But, you can choose to sync your name and profile pictures across the apps.
It says that this way, if you change your name or your profile picture on Facebook, it will update on Instagram as well. Facebook says that if you don’t want this to happen, you can stop your name and pictures from syncing.
The company is testing Accounts Center this week and it will be available in the settings on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.
Facebook seems to set on making its apps even more interoperable, as it has even begun to merge Instagram and Messenger chats.
Source: Facebook
Comments