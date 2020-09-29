Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in October

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in October 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
For example, series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls and Shrek have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
In October, Netflix and Prime Video aren’t getting rid of very much content. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in October:
Amazon Prime Video
- Monster-In-Law (10/12/20)
- Burn After Reading (10/31/20)
- Escape From Planet Earth (10/31/20)
- Looper (10/31/20)
- Scream 1-4 (10/31/20)
- Sin City (10/31/20)
- The Grey (10/31/20)
- The King’s Speech (10/31/20)
Netflix
- Scary Movie (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 2 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 3 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 4 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 5 (10/19/20)
- Back to the Future (10/31/20)
- Back to the Future: Part II (10/31/20)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (10/31/20)
- Deadpool 2 (10/31/20)
- The Matrix (10/31/20)
- Superbad (10/31/20)
Crave
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Classic Episodes: Season 1, Episodes 46-47 (10/04/31)
- You Me Her: Season 4 (10/08/20)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (10/12/20)
- 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards (10/14/20)
- George Michael: Freedom (10/15/20)
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web (10/15/20)
- Hit the Road: season 1 (10/16/20)
- Luis & The Aliens: season 1 (10/20/20)
- The 40 Year Old Virgin (10/31/20)
- Altman (10/31/20)
- Ava (10/31/20)
- Backdraft 2 (10/31/20)
- Ben’s at Hme (10/31/20)
- The Big Lebowski (10/31/20)
- Blood Simple (10/31/20)
- Boy Erased (10/31/20)
- Bridesmaid (10/31/20)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me (10/31/20)
- Captain Phillips (10/31/20)
- Cas & Dylan (10/31/20)
- Charlotte Gray (10/31/20)
- Clara (10/31/20)
- Definitely Maybe (10/31/20)
- The Family Man (10/31/20)
- The Favourite (10/31/20)
- Full Metal Jacket (10/31/20)
- Good Behaviour: seasons 1 -2 (10/31/20)
- House with a Clock in it’s Walls (10/31/20)
- How to Build A Time Machine (10/31/20)
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (10/31/20)
- Identity Thief (10/31/20)
- In the Wake of the Flood (10/31/20)
- The Kids Are ALright (10/31/20)
- The Lucky One (10/31/20)
- MASH (10/31/20)
- Matang/Maya/M.I.A. (10/31/20)
- Mortal Engines (10/31/20)
- My Mother’s Split Personalities (10/31/20)
- Nanny McPhee (10/31/20)
- Paris Texas (10/31/20)
- Peppermint (10/31/20)
- The Raid: Redemption (10/31/20)
- Role Models (10/31/20)
- Secrets and Lies (10/31/20)
- Smokin’ Aces (10/31/20)
- State of Play (10/31/20)
- Straw Dogs (2011) (10/31/20)
- Take Me Home Tonight (10/31/20)
- Taken
- Taken 2
- Three Identical Strangers (10/31/20)
- Vantage Point (10/31/20)
- White House Down (10/31/20)
- The Wtiches of Eastwick (10/31/20)
- The Wolfman (10/31/20)
- Working Girl (10/31/20)
