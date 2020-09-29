PREVIOUS|
PlayStation showcases upcoming Demon’s Souls Deluxe Edition

The game launches on November 12th alongside the PlayStation 5

Sep 29, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

Sony has offered a first look at the Digital Deluxe Edition of the Demon’s Souls remake for the PlayStation 5.

The action-RPG’s Deluxe Edition includes new, never-before-seen gear and consumables:

  • Red-Eye Knight Armor
  • Boletarian Royalty Armor
  • Ritual Blade
  • Hoplite Shield
  • Ring of Longevity
  • Preservation Grains
  • Phosphorescent Grains
  • Bearbug Grains

Some of these items will likely be available through drops, like the Red-Eye Knight Armor from fighting the knight of the same name, and the Hoplite shield from Hoplite enemies.

However, it’s unclear whether items like Preservation Grains will be available in the base game or if they’ll be exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store for $119.99 CAD. The standard edition costs $89.99 as part of a larger shift towards more expensive game prices in next-gen.

You can pre-order any edition to receive the Reaper’s Scythe.

Demon’s Souls launches exclusively on November 12th alongside the PlayStation 5.

The original game debuted on the PlayStation 3 on February 5th, 2009 in Japan, with the North American release dropping on October 6th, 2009.

Source: PlayStation 

