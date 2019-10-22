PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Pro 7 are now available in Canada

The Surface Pro X doesn't launch until November 5th

Oct 22, 2019

3:45 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 are now available in Canada.

The Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch display, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of memory and up to a quad-core 10th gen intel core i7 processor. It also sports both USB-C and USB-A ports.

The Surface Pro 7 starts at $999 CAD and comes in ‘Platinum’ and ‘Black.’

The Surface Laptop 3 is a touchscreen laptop and comes in two screen sizes: 13.5 and 15-inches. The Surface Laptop 3 features up to 16GB of RAM and 11.5 hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.

The 13.5-inch Surface Pro features up to a 10th gen Intel i7 processor, while the 15-inch model includes up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with a Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition card. Customers can purchase either laptop with up to 512GB of storage.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes in ‘Sandstone,’ ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Platinum’ with ‘Alcantara’ fabric, and ‘Cobalt Blu’e with Alcantara fabric. The 15-inch model comes in either ‘Matte Black’ or ‘Platinum.’

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1,349 for the 15-inch variant starts at $1,599.

For those interested in the Microsoft Surface Pro X, you’ll have to wait until November 5th for ARM-powered device’s launch.

Related Articles

News

Oct 2, 2019

10:33 AM EDT

Microsoft announces the Surface Pro 7 with USB-C

Reviews

Oct 2, 2019

7:39 PM EDT

Surface Pro X, 7 and Laptop 3 Hands-on: A hop, skip and a jump forward

News

Oct 11, 2019

5:13 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada offering $120 off the Surface Pro 6

News

Oct 22, 2019

9:49 AM EDT

Amazon backs Microsoft and Facebook in fight against deepfakes

Comments