Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Pro 7 are now available in Canada

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 are now available in Canada.
The Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 12.3-inch display, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of memory and up to a quad-core 10th gen intel core i7 processor. It also sports both USB-C and USB-A ports.
The Surface Pro 7 starts at $999 CAD and comes in ‘Platinum’ and ‘Black.’
The Surface Laptop 3 is a touchscreen laptop and comes in two screen sizes: 13.5 and 15-inches. The Surface Laptop 3 features up to 16GB of RAM and 11.5 hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.
The 13.5-inch Surface Pro features up to a 10th gen Intel i7 processor, while the 15-inch model includes up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with a Vega 11 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition card. Customers can purchase either laptop with up to 512GB of storage.
The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes in ‘Sandstone,’ ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Platinum’ with ‘Alcantara’ fabric, and ‘Cobalt Blu’e with Alcantara fabric. The 15-inch model comes in either ‘Matte Black’ or ‘Platinum.’
The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1,349 for the 15-inch variant starts at $1,599.
For those interested in the Microsoft Surface Pro X, you’ll have to wait until November 5th for ARM-powered device’s launch.
