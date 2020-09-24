Google Pixel 5 renders showcase green back

Rumours of a green Pixel 5 seem to be correct.
Firstly, Evan Blass has leaked renders of the Google Pixel 5’s green colour variant and black Pixel 4a 5G.
The renders show the phone’s rear with green back, fingerprint scanner, and duo camera module. On the right side, there’s the power button and volume rocker. Another render image shows the front of the handset that offers a front-facing selfie image and slim bezels — especially if you compare it to other Pixel handsets.
Additionally, Roland Quandt has posted an image of the Pixel 5, Nest Audio, the new Chromecast remote and Google TV in an ad.
Just Android and chill. New #Pixel5 (greeen!) #GoogleTV #Chromecast and #NestAudio all in one place: pic.twitter.com/0OsT9Rlr6I
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2020
On the table you can see the green Pixel 5, the Nest Audio and a remote for the new Google Chromecast. Meanwhile, the TV has the Google TV user interface.
The image matches the theme of ‘Launch Night In,’ which is what Google is calling this event.
The Chromecast with Google TV supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision and is replacing Android TV. It’ll also have a remote that’ll let users navigate the interface. The Nest Audio replaces the original Google Home smart speaker and was teased by Google months ago.
Additionally, the Pixel 5 is a 5G smartphone that reportedly features a 6.0-inch display, a Snapdragon 765G processor and rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Further, it’ll sport a hole-punch camera display, as well as dual rear-facing cameras sporting a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera.
On September 30th, Google plans to unveil its the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio and the new Google Chromecast with Google TV.
Image credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass, Roland Quandt
Comments