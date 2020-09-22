PREVIOUS|
Tesla holds shareholder meeting in front of crowd of people in Teslas

Welcome to the future of events?

Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting today at its Fremont factory outdoors in front of a crowd of people sitting in their Tesla cars.

While I’ll admit that the shareholder meeting section of the company’s battery day presentation isn’t the most riveting thing to watch, it is interesting to see how the company handed the meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk came out the crowd even honked for him, and they responded with even more honks once he started talking to them. It was an interesting situation.

Hopefully, the news will unfold as the event goes on, but for now, we can all chuckle at the thought of all future events being held drive-in style.

