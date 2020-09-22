Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in October 2020

Every month, AMC adds a number of true-crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.
Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99 per month or $4.99 per month if you grab an annual membership. Sundance Now is available on Google Play and on iOS
Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in October
October 1st
- The Split: session 2, episode 1 (Sundance Now exclusive)
October 5th
- Finding Oscar
- Lynch: A History
October 6th
- Interview with a Murderer
October 12th
- American Dream
- I Am Another You
October 15th
- Des: episode 1 (Sundance Now Exclusive)
October 19th
- As I Lay Dying
- Becoming Who I Was
October 22nd
- Slings and Arrows: season 3
October 26th
- Heathers
- Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story
October 27th
- The Dakota Entrapment Tapes (Sundance Now Exclusive)
October 29th
- Witches: A Century of Murder
