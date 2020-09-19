Rogers announces virtual opening of new customer solution centre in Kelowna, B.C.

Rogers announced the opening of a new customer solution centre in Kelowna, B.C. The company started with a virtual opening because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and says all positions at the centre will be work-from-home until it can safely open the centre.
According to Rogers, the customer solution centre already has over 100 new team members, which were hired and trained virtually. By 2021, the centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy.
“When we first announced our plan to open this new customer solution centre, none of us could have imagined we would be opening virtually, but we could not be more excited to welcome our new team from across the Okanagan region. Today marks an important step in our plan to deliver the best possible experience to our customers while strengthening our commitment to Kelowna with hundreds of new jobs,” said Rick Sellers, president of B.C. Region at Rogers Communications.
Rogers says that employees at the new Kelowna centre will handle approximately one million customer interactions each year. It joins the Burnaby, B.C. team in offering customer service in the Pacific Time Zone. It’s worth noting that Rogers opened its Burnaby Customer Solution Centre in September 1995, and it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary. The Burnaby team has grown to 600 people and has handled over 30 million calls since opening.
Finally, the new Kelowna Customer Solution Centre also features a Downie Wenjack Legacy Space designed by local Indigenous artists from the Okanagan region. The space is dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of Indigenous art, history and culture. Those interested can take a video tour of the space here.
