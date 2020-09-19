Apple Arcade getting two new games, updates for existing titles

Apple Arcade is getting a few new games and some existing titles are also set to get updates soon.
First up, Apple announced a new game called Marble Knights from WayForward Games. Players can “roll into battle” with Knights of the Round like Orbin and Marabelle to defend King Rolland and the Kingdom of Roundingham from evil Lord Terroball.
This intriguing adventure game arms players with a sword and different orb-based powers to help defeat enemies and solve puzzles. Plus, it supports co-op with up to three other players.
Marble Knights is available now for Apple Arcade subscribers.
Apple also announced a new title called Collage Atlas that’s set to arrive on Arcade soon. Collage Atlas takes players on a journey through an entirely hand-drawn picture-book game world. Described as a narrative puzzle game, players will navigate a dream-like environment that reacts to their presence and movement. Players can work to help forests grow, flowers bloom and more.
Those interested can head to the Collage Atlas page on the App Store and tap the ‘Notify Me’ button to receive a heads-up when the game becomes available.
New updates coming to four titles, including Canadian-made games
Finally, Apple detailed a few updates coming to existing Arcade titles. First up, Hot Lava from Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment will get a big update this week. The release includes a new progression system, new characters with unique gameplay mechanics, multiplayer with friends and an augmented reality (AR) mode that uses the LiDAR Scanner on the iPad Pro to turn players’ living rooms into lava-filled obstacle courses.
Another Canadian-made Apple Arcade title, Skate City, will get a new in-game destination: Miami. Plus, the update includes new challenges, goals and more.
Marble it Up will launch two new multiplayer modes, 28 new campaign levels and a progression system that allows players to work towards unlockable items. Moreover, the game will get over 70 new cosmetics to collect.
Finally, Cricket Through the Ages welcomes players to the ‘Games of Olympus’ in its new update. There’s a new mode called ‘The Royal Olympics’ that features 12 new events, each with unique gameplay and a focus on cooperative play.
