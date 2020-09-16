PREVIOUS|
Resources

PlayStation Store now offering two promotions with discounts up to 80 percent off

Sep 16, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Red Dead Redemption 2

Earlier today, Sony revealed several new PlayStation 5 titles and gameplay for previously announced games. However, if you can’t wait for these upcoming PlayStation 5 games, there are currently two PlayStation 4 sales running on Sony’s website.

The PlayStation Store now has a ‘Double Discounts‘ and ‘Games Under $30 Sale‘ promotion that both end on October 1st.

The Double Discount promotion offers various games on sale, but if you have a PlayStation Plus membership, the discount doubles. All pricing is in Canadian dollars.

Below are some of the games available on the Double Discount promotion:

You can check all of the games on sale here.

Here are some of the games available in the ‘Games Under $30 Sale.’

There are more games available on this sale here.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Donkey Kong Country 2 coming to Nintendo Switch Online on September 23rd

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:14 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

News

Sep 16, 2020

7:31 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Best Buy Canada

News

Aug 20, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

PlayStation Store offering more than 300 games for under $30

Comments