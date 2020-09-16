Earlier today, Sony revealed several new PlayStation 5 titles and gameplay for previously announced games. However, if you can’t wait for these upcoming PlayStation 5 games, there are currently two PlayStation 4 sales running on Sony’s website.
The PlayStation Store now has a ‘Double Discounts‘ and ‘Games Under $30 Sale‘ promotion that both end on October 1st.
The Double Discount promotion offers various games on sale, but if you have a PlayStation Plus membership, the discount doubles. All pricing is in Canadian dollars.
Below are some of the games available on the Double Discount promotion:
- No Man’s Sky: w PS Plus $33.49, w/o PS Plus $50.24, was $66.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: w PS Plus $23.99, w/o PS Plus $51.99, was $79.99
- MLB The Show 20: w PS Plus $31.99, w/o PS Plus $55.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: w PS Plus $35.19, w/o PS Plus $57.59, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: w PS Plus $38.99, w/o PS Plus $94.49, was $149.99
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: w PS Plus $49.99, w/o PS Plus $74.99, was $99.99
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition: w PS Plus $34.03, w/o PS Plus $73.76, was $113.49
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition: w PS Plus $23.53, w/o PS Plus $38.51, was $53.49
You can check all of the games on sale here.
Here are some of the games available in the ‘Games Under $30 Sale.’
- Rayman Legends: now $7,49, was $29.99
- Outer Wilds: now $22.43, was $33.49
- Doom: now $8.09, was $26.99
- Anthem Standard Edition: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: now $13.19, was $39.99
- Battlefield 1: now $10.39, was $25.99
- Mortal Kombat XL: now $13.49, was $29.99
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Ashen: now $26.74, was $53.49
There are more games available on this sale here.
