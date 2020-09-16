Here are all the PlayStation 5 game trailers from the ‘Showcase’ event

Sony has shown off some new games and gameplay trailers for its next-generation PlayStation 5 video game console.
While the company hasn’t revealed when all of these titles will launch on the PS5, Sony did show off impressive trailers for each game.
It’s worth noting that all of the trailers are available in 4K and play at a much higher bitrate than they did during the livestream. This means that if there’s a specific game you saw during the stream that you’re excited for, it might be worth giving the trailer a second look.
In Canada, Sony is launching the PS5 on November 12th; the disc version of the console costs $629, and the PS5 Digital Edition costs $499.
All of the trailers are below:
Final Fantasy XVI
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (November 12th)
Hogwarts Legacy (2021)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13th PS4 / Holiday PS5)
Resident Evil Village (2021)
Deathloop (Q2 2021 – PlayStation Console Exclusive)
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Available digitally November 12th)
OddWorld: SoulStorm – Molluck Returns
Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach
Demon’s Souls (November 12th)
God of War Ragnarok teaser (2021)
https://twitter.com/SonySantaMonica/status/1306341119664377857
Comments