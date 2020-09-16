Sony reveals first gameplay demo for PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony has revealed the first-ever gameplay demo of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, alongside confirmation that the game will launch alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12th, 2020 in Canada.
First revealed at Sony’s June ‘Future of Gaming’ PS5 event, Miles Morales follows the titular teenager one year after the events of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Unlike Peter Parker, Miles has only had his powers for a relatively brief time, with the story focused on his journey to becoming a full-fledged superhero.
The demo reveals that the shady Roxxon Corporation will be the villains of the story. In the gameplay, Miles’ unique Spider Powers — invisibility and electric-charged ‘Venom Blast’ are in full display as he fights off Roxxon enemies on a bridge while saving civilians.
See the full demo below:
It’s important to note that this isn’t a proper sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man. Instead, Miles Morales‘ scope been likened to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a shorter Uncharted experience featuring a new story and characters.
Still, Miles Morales should prove to be a strong showcase of the PS5’s technical capabilities. As previously confirmed, the game will feature a ‘Performance Mode’ to run at 4K/60fps. In general, the game will boast ray-tracing and other next-gen rendering effects. Miles Morales should also sport rapid load times thanks to the PS5’s SSD.
That said, Sony confirmed that the game is also coming to PS4 on November 12th as well. The company had previously indicated it was not doing cross-gen first-party exclusives, suggesting that its plan has changed at some point, or it simply miscommunicated before.
Miles Morales will cost $49.99 USD (about $65 CAD) on both PS4 and PS5. Additionally, Sony has revealed that a $69.99 USD (about $92 CAD) ‘Ultimate Edition’ of Miles Morales on PS5 include a remastered version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man plus its three City That Never Sleeps expansions.
This special version of the game will feature PS5-exclusive enhancements, including a targeted 60fps performance, ray-tracing, more vehicles and non-player characters (NPCs) in New York, three new Spider-Man suits and more.
Source: PlayStation
