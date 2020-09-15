HP announces Omen desktops with up to Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics, new gaming accessories

HP announced a few new wireless accessories along with an update to its recently announced Omen 30L desktop.
To start, the biggest news is the Omen 30L update. HP announced the 30L desktop earlier this year, but now says it will be available with Nvidia’s new 30 series GeForce RTX graphics, including up to the new RTX 3090. For those not interested in building their own gaming PCs, that means people will be able to get the Omen pre-built system with a significant hardware boost relatively soon.
HP noted in a press release that the Omen 30L with RTX 30 series cards are expected to be available by “Holiday 2020.”
Along with the more powerful 30L tower, HP announced a new headset, mouse and keyboard under the Omen brand.
First up is the new Omen Frequency wireless headset. HP says the headset provides “lag-free audio” along with 7.1 surround sound, customisable EQ and lighting controlled by ‘Omen Command Center.’ The Frequency headset also boasts up to 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging and a microphone capable of cancelling environmental noise.
Additionally, HP announced the new Omen Vector wireless mouse with fast-charging. HP says the Vector can get up to 10 hours of battery life in five minutes of charging, along with a full 180 hours of battery after 90 minutes of charging. Further, the Vector features Command Center integration for sensitivity settings and key bindings, a 16,000 DPI Pixart PAW3335 Wireless Sensor and Omron mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks.
Finally, HP announced its new Omen Spacer wireless ‘tenkeyless’ (TKL) keyboard. Spacer offers up to 75 hours of battery with fast charge topping up six hours of battery in five minutes. Further, the keyboard features Cherry MX Brown switches, 100 percent anti-ghost, N-key roll-over and a magnetic detachable palm rest.
HP says the Frequency headset will be available starting in December and will start at $169.99 USD (about $223.91 CAD). Vector is already available from HP’s website starting at $99.99 USD (about $131.71 CAD) and the Spacer keyboard is available for pre-order and starts at $159.99 (roughly $210.74 CAD).
