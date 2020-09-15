PREVIOUS|
Here’s how to watch Apple’s September 15 ‘Time Flies’ keynote

This might not be the company's only big fall hardware event, though

With September now halfway done, it’s time for Apple’s big annual fall keynote.

This year, the event is streaming Tuesday, September 15th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be an in-person audience at Apple’s Cupertino, California-based headquarters, but consumers around the world can of course tune in digitally. You can do so via Apple’s website, YouTube channel (stream also embedded above) or within the Apple TV app.

In terms of what to expect from the event, rumours suggest that we’ll see the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4, with a reveal of this year’s new iPhones possibly being saved for another presentation down the line. A full breakdown of what to expect from the Apple showcase can be found here.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full live coverage of the Times Flies event.

