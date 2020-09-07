PREVIOUS|
LG Wing eight-second video shows swivelling phone in action

The video might be eight seconds long but it shows quite a bit of the upcoming phone

Sep 7, 2020

1:50 PM EDT

An eight-second video has appeared on YouTube showing off the LG Wing swivelling smartphone.

This is a phone I’m incredibly excited about.

In the video, you can see the Wing in its T-mode and its secondary screen on the homepage, with the top part (primary display) on the Quick Settings page and as well as the notification panel where you can see notifications, brightness, volume and some of its quick setting tiles.

The bottom part of the ‘T’ showcases the search bar and eight below apps.

Additionally, the video shows the size and thickness of the device. The phone doesn’t look to be too big, but it’s evidently quite thick. Though the phone is rumoured to have a 6.8-inch primary screen, and a 4-inch secondary screen.

Rumours don’t indicate thickness, and I couldn’t eye it, but it does look thicker than other typical smartphones on-the-market. Additional leaks suggest the phone sports a Snapdragon 765G processor, which supports 5G connectivity and has a triple rear camera setup. The LG Wing was also spotted in a previous video, here.

LG will unveil the Wing on September 14th at 10am ET on its official YouTube and Facebook pages. It’s unknown if this phone will be coming to Canada, but a report indicates that the device costs 1.9 million won (about $2,106 CAD)

Source: 무지개 엔터테인먼트, Via: Ishan Agarwal 

