Freedom Mobile response promo offers $11 off over 24 months on 2GB plan for select phones

Sep 7, 2020

12:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile is offering a new competitive response offer that’s only available for a limited time.

Eligible new customers that come to Freedom or exiting clients that want to upgrade their phone can unlock savings of $11 per month for 24 months when they activate an iPhone SE (64GB), an iPhone XR (64GB), Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71 on Freedom’s 2GB of data plan — $40 if you choose to set up ‘AutoPay.’

Freedom also has a ‘Hero Offer’ that offers an iPhone SE (64GB) plus 9GB of LTE data for $49 per month.

The promotion was sent to us by a reader.

A competitive response offer is a promotion that occurs that competes with discounts being offered by other carriers.

