A couple of Huawei’s upcoming wearables have surfaced online. The prolific leaker Evan Blass has shared official-looking renders of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro and the Watch GT 2 Pro.
Unfortunately, Blass didn’t say anything about the upcoming products except for their names.
The Watch GT 2 Pro, is an upgraded version of the Watch GT 2 that we took a look at earlier this year. According to the render the Watch GT 2 Pro sports a silver chassis, a black band and two silver crowns.
Rumours suggest that Huawei might reveal the Watch GT 2 Pro at its annual developer conference on September 10th. The upcoming wearable might support Qi wireless charging this time around.
The other render that Blass posted was of the FreeBuds Pros. These look drastically different than the FreeBuds 3 that launched earlier this year.
The housing on the earbuds are very rectangular, and the earpiece now has a gel tip that will likely come in different sizes.
Rumours about the wearable indicate that it’ll sport active noise cancellation, and come in black, silver and white colour variants. This device will be powered by the Kirin A1 chip and support Bluetooth 5.2. Each bud will sport 52.5mAh battery and the case will reportedly support a measly 3.5 hour of charge.
A video has appeared online showcasing that the FreeBuds Pros are launching on September 10th as well. At the September 10th event, Huawei will also reportedly unveil Bluetooth wired earbuds called the Freelace Pro, another smartwatch that looks like an Apple Watch and two different types of laptops.
Source: Evan Blass, Android Authority
