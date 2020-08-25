Xbox One August 2020 system update refreshes UX, streamlines experience

Microsoft has detailed the changes that are coming with Xbox One’s major August 2020 system update.
As teased last week, this update features a revamped UX that makes it easier to navigate to popular apps.
In particular, the Guide is getting a new landing page that’s “cleaner and easier to read at-a-glance,” notes Xbox. This means that you can more quickly jump between recent activities, the Dashboard and My games and Apps. You’ll also be able to customize the order of the tabs that show up and access new buttons at the bottom of the page for utilities like notifications, search and audio settings.
Meanwhile, the August updates adds a new notifications inbox which can be accessed via a bell icon on the bottom of the Guide. The inbox brings alerts, game invites and message notifications together in a single feed. Further, the inbox will include notifications from across all Xbox apps, including a new version of the Xbox mobile app that Xbox says will soon be introduced into beta.
Other changes include:
- Activity Feed has a new look with update blocks for Game, People and Community Content, shortcuts to engage with posts more easily, reduction of metadata over posts and more
- Guide pages now have hints to help new users navigate
- Parties and Chats being combined, with new individual audio controls for each party member
The August system update will roll out to all Xbox One users later this week. A full breakdown of the update can be found on the latest episode of Major Nelson’s podcast.
Meanwhile, Insiders will be able to test other upcoming features this week, including the previously rumoured ability to sign into multiple devices with one Xbox account at once.
Source: Xbox
