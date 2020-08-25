Waze rolls out Google Assistant integration in Canada

Waze is rolling out Google Assistant integration in Canada following an initial launch in the United States last year.
This update is available for Waze for Android users today, and support for navigation-related commands is starting to roll out to iOS users.
Waze notes that users can now use “Hey Google” to report traffic and incidents, navigate, search or ask Assistant questions without leaving the Waze screen. Android users can also use the new update to set a calendar appointment, play music or make a phone call.
“Now, all English language users of Waze on Android will be able to access this hands-free option when using Waze to minimize distractions and ensure that they have the best possible journey, keeping their eyes on the road at all times,” said Yuval Shoshan, the product manager at Waze, in an emailed press release.
The company notes that it had a successful rollout of the integration in the U.S., and hopes that its international launch will help even more people streamline their drive.
