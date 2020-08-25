Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in September.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
September 1st
- Big Bang Theory: season 9
September 3rd
- Raised by Wolves: season 1, episodes 1-3 (HBO + Movies)
September 4th
- Standing Up, Falling Down (HBO + Movies)
- The Way Back (HBO + Movies)
- F*ck, That’s Delicious: season 4
- Paw Patrol: Pup Tales: season 2
- Wynonna Earp: season 4
- Bridget Jones Diary (Starz)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (Starz)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Starz)
- The Heat (Starz)
- The Watchman (Starz)
September 6th
- Power Book: II Ghost: season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
September 7th
- Mary’s Kitchen Crush: season 1C
September 10th
- Unpregnant (HBO + Movies)
- Tammy’s Always Dying (HBO + Movies)
- White Lie (HBO + Movies)
September 11th
- Arrow: season 8
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: season 7
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (Starz)
- Good Will Hunting (Starz)
- Madea Goes to Jail (Starz)
- Madea’s Big Happy Family (Starz)
- Operation Enduring Freedom (Starz)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (Starz)
- The Butler (Starz)
- Blood Quantum (HBO + Movies)
September 12th
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- Coastal Elites @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Just Mercy (HBO + Movies)
September 14th
- The Third Day: season 1, episode 1 @9pm (HBO + Movies)
- We Are Who We Are : season 1, episode 1 @10pm (HBO + Movies)
- Divide & Conquer (HBO + Movies)
September 15th
- The Rest of Us (HBO + Movies)
September 16th
- Castle in the Ground (HBO + Movies)
September 17th
- And the Birds Rained Down (HBO + Movies)
September 18th
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 5
- Sailor Moon: seasons 1 -5
- Battleship (Starz)
- I Can Do Bad All by Myself (Starz)
- Perks of Being a Wallflower (Starz)
- Veronica Mars *Movie* (Starz)
- There’s Something About Mary (Starz)
- A Hidden Life (HBO + Movies)
- Arab Blues (HBO + Movies)
- Military Wives (HBO + Movies)
- Spies in Disguise (HBO + Movies)
September 23rd
- Agents of Chaos: season 1, episodes 1-2 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
September 25th
- Robert the Bruce (HBO + Movies)
- The Invisible Man (HBO + Movies)
- Catfish: seasons 1-3
- Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny: seasons 1-2
- Jim Jeffieries: season 2, episodes 21-30
- Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D & Vinny
Snooki & J Woww: seasons 3 -4
- Teen Mom OG: seasons 1-3
- The Challenge Champs vs Stars
- The Challenge: seasons 32-34
- 300: Rise of an Empire (HBO + Movies)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (HBO + Movies)
- The Day After Tomorrow (HBO + Movies)
- Twister (HBO + Movies)
September 27th
- The Comey Rule: season 1, episodes 1-2 @9pm ET
Image Credit: IMDB
