News

Xbox will soon let you sign into multiple devices at once: report

You'll still only be able to play games on one device at a time, though

Aug 17, 2020

2:58 PM EDT

Microsoft will soon allow Xbox users to be signed into their account on multiple devices at once, according to Windows Central.

As it stands, Xbox will log you out of any other device once you sign in to a new one.

Windows Central doesn’t mention exactly when Microsoft might officially roll out this expanded functionality. That said, it does note how this will make it easier with xCloud, Microsoft’s game streaming service set to launch on Android on September 15th.

Lifting the current restriction means your same account can be used that to access Netflix, Disney+ or other entertainment apps on console while streaming games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection on your phone, all using the same account.

For now, though, you’ll still only be able to play games on one device at a time, notes Windows Central.

Source: Windows Central

