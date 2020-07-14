Starlink begins collecting Canadian addresses ahead of beta tests for satellite internet

Elon Musk’s Starlink is beginning to email Canadians requesting their addresses ahead of the company’s beta tests of its satellite internet service.
The email from the company asks recipients for their specific home addresses in order to improve its “ability to provide location specific updates.”
Several Canadian users on Twitter have posted images of the email from Starlink. It’s important to note that people who are receiving the emails previously signed up for updates from the Starlink website.
“Starlink private beta begins this summer with public beta to follow. If you are signed up for updates, we will notify you if beta testing opportunities become available in your area,” the email reads.
Just got an email from #starlink to update my address for beta testing! I assume many other Canadians got one too!🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/v7V7E81hmt
— Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) July 14, 2020
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to help provide internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” Starlink’s website reads.
This comes nearly a month after the company applied for a telecom licence from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
A few weeks ago, Elon Musk tweeted that Canada is a majority priority for Starlink, as he replied to a Toronto Star article about Canadian support for the ambitious project.
Canada is a major priority for Starlink!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2020
If you want to receive information about future Starlink service availability in your area, you can sign up for updates on the company’s website.
