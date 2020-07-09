Samsung has already unveiled that its smartphones the Galaxy Note 20 series will launch on August 5th. Now, information from leaker @Boby25846908 indicates that the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Watch 3 will launch on July 22nd.
See you on July 22nd 😎#GalaxyTabS7 #GalaxyWatch3 https://t.co/9ABHcA3aVZ
— Your favourite Chun is back (@Boby25846908) July 9, 2020
It’s not unusual for Samsung to separate its smartphone unveiling from the rest of its devices.
It’s still unclear, however, when the South Korean company will officially release the Watch 3, Tab S7 and Tab S7+.
A previous leak about the Galaxy Watch 3 indicates that it will come in 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display sizes 8GB of storage, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G compliance, an ECG sensor and an eight-pulse reading photodiode with support for blood pressure monitoring. Additionally, the smaller variant will feature a 247mAh battery and the larger version will sport a 340mAh power cell.
The Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ renders indicate the camera placement of the tablet — on the longer side of the device — and sport a bigger size than the previous iterations.
Like most leaks, take this with a grain of salt until Samsung officially launches the handset.
Source: @Boby25846908
