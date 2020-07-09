Activision reveals Crash Bandicoot mobile game, pre-registration now open

Activision has announced a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.
Developed by Candy Crush maker King, On the Run is an auto-runner in the vein of Temple Run which has you swiping left and right to help Crash progress through stages while avoiding enemies and other hazards. This lines up with leaks of the game from early this year.
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Coming directly to your phone. Classic bosses, new levels and custom skins. Get ready to run wild! 🥭 #CrashOnTheRun pic.twitter.com/UZIM1zq6j8
— Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) July 9, 2020
On the Run features longtime series villain Dr. Neo Cortex and Crash’s sister Coco, as well as levels from the original PlayStation Crash games, including Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods and Bear It.
You’ll be able to collect items during levels to craft weapons and unlock new skins for Crash. Multiplayer has also been confirmed, although it’s unclear exactly how this mode will work.
On the Run is coming to both Android and iOS. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but you can now pre-register for the game on Google Play to receive the exclusive Blue Hyena skin.
This isn’t the only Crash game on the way. Last month, Activision confirmed that Toys for Bob, developer of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, is currently working on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game is a sequel to Naughty Dog’s original Crash trilogy and will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 2nd.
Via: VentureBeat
Comments